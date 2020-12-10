Left Menu
Development News Edition

Swiggy to onboard 36,000 street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme in first phase

Street vendors are integral to the food culture in India and, we thank the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for giving Swiggy the opportunity to do our bit to help them adapt to the new normal and embrace and thrive in the digital economy, he added.The company has created a dedicated team to continuously explore and identify iconic, popular, and proven-safe street vendors on the platform, Swiggy said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:17 IST
Swiggy to onboard 36,000 street vendors under PM SVANidhi scheme in first phase

Food ordering platform Swiggy on Thursday announced the expansion of its street food vendors program to 125 cities under the Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNibhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) scheme. In the first phase, the company will onboard 36,000 street food vendors to whom the loan has been disbursed in 125 cities on its platform, Swiggy said in a statement.

This follows a pilot that Swiggy initiated with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) in Ahmedabad, Varanasi, Chennai, Delhi and Indore, through which it has already onboarded over 300 street vendors on its platform, it added. At the time of onboarding, all vendors will be registered with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) and provided with a Food Safety Training and Certification (FOSTAC) in partnership with FSSAI and their empanelled partners, Swiggy said.

''As a platform committed to bringing the widest choice of food to the doorsteps of consumers safely and hygienically, we're delighted to bring them their favourite street food which they have been missing for many months now,'' Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said. Street vendors are integral to the food culture in India and, ''we thank the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs for giving Swiggy the opportunity to do our bit to help them adapt to the 'new normal' and embrace and thrive in the digital economy,'' he added.

The company has created a dedicated team to continuously explore and identify iconic, popular, and proven-safe street vendors on the platform, Swiggy said. On the development, Rajesh Gupta a street vendor who runs Shree Ram Chaat Bhandar in Varanasi said: ''As COVID-19 restrictions came into effect, all customers, including those who regularly came to my stall stopped, putting a lot of stress on me''. ''I'm grateful for this new scheme by the government and this initiative by Swiggy that is helping vendors like me use mobile technology for the first time to reach customers,'' he added.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Kiara Advani catches early show of 'Indoo Ki Jawani' in theatre

A day ahead of the theatrical release of her film Indoo Ki Jawani, actor Kiara Advani on Thursday revealed that she caught an early show of the film with her family in the theatres last night. The Laxmii, actor took to Instagram to share a ...

Cameroon ruling party wins control of almost all regional councils

Cameroons ruling party has won control of nine out of 10 regional councils, according to official results on Thursday from an election that President Paul Biya said was intended to devolve power to local authorities but his opponents boycot...

Belarus, citing COVID-19 fears, to close land borders as brain drain bites

Belarus will close its land borders to its own citizens later this month to try to combat COVID-19, the government said late on Wednesday, a move the countrys opposition leader likened to imprisoning the population in a Stalin-era prison ca...

Not without India: World's pharmacy gears up for vaccine race

India, the worlds biggest vaccine maker, is getting set for the massive global blitz to contain the coronavirus pandemic with its pharmaceutical industry and partners freeing up capacity and accelerating investments even without firm purcha...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020