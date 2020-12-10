Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:32 IST
Gold futures ease on low demand

Gold futures fell 0.22 per cent to Rs 49,154 per 10 gram on Thursday as participants offloaded their holdings on low spot demand

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, gold prices for February delivery declined Rs 106, or 0.22 per cent, to Rs 49,154 per 10 gram in a business turnover of 11,816 lots

However, in the international market, gold was trading 0.04 per cent higher at USD 1,839.20 per ounce in New York.

