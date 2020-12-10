Track indoor worlds in China canceled for 2nd straight year

Left Menu
The track and field indoor world championships in China have been postponed for the second straight year. World Athletics on Thursday said the city of Nanjing, the intended host of the 2020 meeting, now also cannot host the next edition in March. The city has agreed to host the indoor track worlds in 2023, World Athletics said.

PTI | Monaco | Updated: 10-12-2020 14:58 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 14:43 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The track and field indoor world championships in China have been postponed for the second straight year. World Athletics on Thursday said the city of Nanjing, the intended host of the 2020 meeting, now also cannot host the next edition in March. ''There is still significant uncertainty about the state of the COVID-19 pandemic in the early part of 2021,'' the sport's governing body said in a statement. ''We must duly consider the risks in bringing a large group of people to attend the event under the pandemic situation and fully respect and carry out the pandemic prevention policy of the host country.'' Nanjing is about 530 kilometers (330 miles) from Wuhan, where the coronavirus emerged one year ago. The city has agreed to host the indoor track worlds in 2023, World Athletics said. Belgrade in Serbia is the scheduled 2022 host.

