EU Commissioner McGuinness says 'deal to be done' with UK

Ireland's European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness on Thursday said she believed there was "a deal to be done" with Britain in trade talks in the coming days if the emotion is taken out of the issue of common standards. Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact after failing to overcome persistent rifts over a "lively" dinner on Wednesday.

Reuters | Dublin | Updated: 10-12-2020 15:37 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 15:09 IST
EU Commissioner McGuinness says 'deal to be done' with UK
Representative image. Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons

Ireland's European Commissioner Mairead McGuinness on Thursday said she believed there was "a deal to be done" with Britain in trade talks in the coming days if the emotion is taken out of the issue of common standards.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen gave themselves until the end of the weekend to seal a new trade pact after failing to overcome persistent rifts over a "lively" dinner on Wednesday. The main remaining issue is commitments to common standards, the commissioner for financial services told Ireland's RTE radio, adding it was "becoming quite emotive on the UK side".

"I think it is the main issue, and as said I think if we take ... some of the real heat out of that issue ... in my mind there is a deal to be done," McGuinness said. The European Commission will release no-deal contingency measures for transport later on Thursday or on Friday, she said.

Talks are then likely to "go to the wire" of a Sunday evening deadline, at which point a decision will be made on whether the fresh push for a deal has borne fruit. "I hope that we all get a Christmas present over the weekend. An early one. And that there is a trade agreement, because I think from all our sides... that would be the best possible outcome," she said.

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

