SeQuent Scientific launches Citramox LA injection in 10 European countries

It will be the first long-acting injectable to be offered by SeQuent in Europe, the company added.Citramox is the first generic version of Ceva Animal Health Incs Vetrimoxin LA, to be approved and launched in Europe, which is an effective antibiotic indicated for the treatment of respiratory infections caused by Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida susceptible to amoxicillin in cattle and pigs, it said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:43 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:07 IST
SeQuent Scientific Ltd, a player in animal health space, on Thursday said it has launched Citramox LA suspension injection for cattle and pigs in 10 European countries, including the key markets of western Europe. The injection is of the strength of 150 mg/ml and the product recently received approval through the company's Spanish subsidiary Laboratorios Karizoo, S.A., SeQuent Scientific Ltd said in a regulatory filing. It will be the first long-acting injectable to be offered by SeQuent in Europe, the company added.

Citramox is the first generic version of Ceva Animal Health Inc's Vetrimoxin LA, to be approved and launched in Europe, which is an effective antibiotic indicated for the treatment of respiratory infections caused by Mannheimia haemolytica and Pasteurella multocida susceptible to amoxicillin in cattle and pigs, it said. The market size in Europe for amoxicillin long-acting products is estimated to be around euro 20 million. SeQuent said the new approval builds on the recent approvals of Tulazzin (Tulathromycin) and Halofusol (Halofuginone) in Europe, all of which have been received within 12 months of filing reflecting the company's ''growing strengths in introducing new products for the regulated markets.''

