Left Menu
Development News Edition

NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty Financial Services Index from Jan 11

The National Stock Exchange NSE on Thursday said it will launch derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index from January 11, 2021. This is the first time that the exchange will make available weekly futures for the stock index derivatives.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 16:53 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 16:53 IST
NSE to launch derivatives on Nifty Financial Services Index from Jan 11

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Thursday said it will launch derivatives on the Nifty Financial Services Index from January 11, 2021. The exchange has already received an approval from markets regulator Sebi to launch derivatives on the index.

Currently, it offers index derivatives on only two equity indices -- Nifty 50 Index and Nifty Bank Index, the NSE said in a statement. The financial services space assumes significance, as the sector accounts for 33.5 per cent of the Nifty 500 Index.

The Nifty Financial Services Index consists of 20 stocks and is designed to reflect the behaviour and performance of the Indian financial market, which includes banks, financial institutions, housing finance, insurance companies and other financial services companies. The index has delivered annualised returns of 15 per cent in the past five years.

The NSE said it will offer futures and options in seven serial weekly, excluding the monthly expiry and three serial monthly contracts. This is the first time that the exchange will make available weekly futures for the stock index derivatives. According to recent investment data of foreign portfolio investors (FPIs), 48 per cent of new investment flows were channelised into the financial services sector. The sector accounted for 35 per cent of the assets under the custody of FPIs, the exchange noted.

Further, many of the asset management companies have mutual fund schemes on the financial sector theme. PTI SP HRS.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Japan's Kento Momota announces return to competitive badminton

World number one Kento Momota has announced that he will return to competitive badminton in the coming weeks. Japans shuttler Kento was out of action since January this year, after his triumph in Malaysia Masters when the vehicle taking him...

Japan plans vaccine freezer buying binge as Tokyo reports record cases

Japan said on Thursday it will buy 10,500 deep freezers to store novel coronavirus vaccines as it prepares for the extraordinary task of protecting its people, while the capital, Tokyo, reported a record number of new infections. Japan, wit...

Departing HK residents withdraw $298.8 mln in pension funds in H1, up 13.6% y/y

Hong Kong residents leaving the city for good withdrew an aggregate HK2.285 billion 294.79 million from their Mandatory Provident Fund MPF pension accounts in the first half of 2020, up 13.6 from the same period a year ago. For the first tw...

Four killed, five injured as vehicle rams into trailer in Jharkhand

Four people were killed and five others, including a woman, injured when the vehicle carrying them rammed into a trailer from behind in Jharkhands Dhanbad district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place late on Wednesday night wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020