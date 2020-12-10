Maha: Two mowed down by speeding car in Kalyan

Two persons were mowed down by a speeding car in Kalyan town on Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Thursday. The accident took place late on Wednesday night when a speeding four-wheeler knocked down three persons standing on the side of a car at a junction, senior inspector N K Bankar of Mahatma Phule police station said.

While one of the victims was killed on the spot, another died on the way to the hospital, the official said, adding that the third man is undergoing treatment for his injuries. The speeding vehicle went on to dash the stationery car near the victims, which in turn crashed into an electric pole, he said.

The deceased have been identified as Vijay Sonawade (32) and Ganesh Darade (33), the official said. An offence under section 304A (causing death by negligence) of the IPC and relevant provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act has been registered against the accused, who is yet to be arrested, he added.