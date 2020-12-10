Tanishq sets up 100th retail store in southern region

Left Menu
Chennai, Dec 10 PTI Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the diversified conglomerate TATA Group, has strengthened its retail footprint by opening its 10th outlet in city which also marks the 100th facility in the southern region, a top company official said on Thursday.

Chennai, Dec 10 (PTI): Tanishq, the jewellery brand from the diversified conglomerate TATA Group, has strengthened its retail footprint by opening its 10th outlet in city which also marks the 100th facility in the southern region, a top company official said on Thursday. The facility, which was inaugurated today, is spread across 2,500 square foot at Ambattur in Chennai offering a range of designs across gold, diamond and solitaires. ''We are pleased to announce the launch of our latest store in Ambattur and this new addition is a proud moment for all of us as this marks the addition of 100th Tanishq store to our retail network in southern India,'' company head-retail Vijesh Rajan said after inaugurating the outlet.

As part of the inauguration of new facility, the company was offering free gold coins with purchase of select plain gold and diamond jewellery. According to a company official, Tanishq retail chain is spread across over 340 exclusive boutiques in more than 200 cities.PTI VIJ BN WELCOME WELCOME

