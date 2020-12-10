Left Menu
Development News Edition

ED arrests 4 directors of Chennai-based company in money laundering case

The central agency said it has arrested three officials of the first firm named Disc Assets Lead India Limited -- its chairman and managing director N M Umashankar, managing director V Janarthanan, director N Arunkumar alias N Arun and Saravanakumar, who is a director in the second company named Dal Marketing Solutions.The four have been arrested under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act PMLA and a Chennai court has sent them to judicial custody.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-12-2020 19:42 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:41 IST
ED arrests 4 directors of Chennai-based company in money laundering case
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested four directors of two Chennai-based companies in a probe related to a money laundering case linked to an alleged collective investment scheme (CIS) fraud of more than Rs 1,100 crore. The central agency said it has arrested three officials of the first firm named Disc Assets Lead India Limited -- its chairman and managing director N M Umashankar, managing director V Janarthanan, director N Arunkumar alias N Arun and Saravanakumar, who is a director in the second company named Dal Marketing Solutions.

The four have been arrested under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and a Chennai court has sent them to judicial custody. The ED filed a PMLA case against Disc Assets Lead India after studying an FIR filed against it by the economic offences wing of the Chennai police on the basis of a ''complaint received from public.'' The agency said the alleged fraud is estimated to be over Rs 1,100 crore.

The agency said ''Disc Assets Lead India Limited, Chennai collected money under various schemes stating that the customers would pay a fixed amount every month for a fixed period by the end of which they were promised lands.'' ''But the company defaulted and no lands were allotted,'' it said in a statement. It said the SEBI had initiated inquiries against the company and had said that they were doing business of collective investment scheme for which the market regulator's permission was not taken. The company, the ED said, in order to ''circumvent'' these SEBI provisions, started collecting money from the customers through another firm -- Dal Marketing Solutions Limited.

''The amount declared to be collected by the company from the customers was Rs 1,137 crore. But lots of inconsistencies were found between the data submitted by the directors and the data from the banks.'' ''Investigation revealed that the amounts collected have been diverted in the form of investment in various subsidiaries, royalty, donations, land advance, commission etc. to many entities in which their immediate family members, close relatives and employees of (Disc) were the key managerial personnel,'' it said..

  • READ MORE ON:
  • Rs

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. nuclear watchdog says informed of 'event' at Finnish plant

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority STUK had informed it of an event at Unit 2 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Western Finland.Elevated radiation levels were measured inside ...

1,319 new coronavirus cases in MP, seven deaths

Madhya Pradesh on Thursday recorded 1,319 new COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections in the state to 2,19,893, health officials said. With seven more people succumbing to the viral infection, the death toll reached 3,373, they said....

Car bomb kills at least four in Turkish-controlled north Syria

At least four people were killed in a Turkish-controlled region of northern Syria on Thursday when a car bomb detonated at a checkpoint in the border town of Ras Al Ain, according to a Turkish official and a war monitor. The governors offic...

WayCool Foods raises $ 7.8 million for working capital needs

Chennai, Dec 10 PTI WayCool Foods, an agri-supply chain startup, has raised USD 7.8 million from Samunnati, RBL Bank and InnoVen Capital to meet its working capital requirements, the company said on Thursday. The new fund-raising follows th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020