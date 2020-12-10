Left Menu
Development News Edition

Three dead in road crash in UP's Fatehpur

The victims were going on a motorcycle, when a jeep hit their vehicle in Hathgam area, Station House Officer SHO Aditya Singh said.They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Om Prakash 35 dead, the SHO said, adding his daughter Lovey 1 and relative Subhash 32 succumbed to the injuries later.

PTI | Fatehpur | Updated: 10-12-2020 20:01 IST | Created: 10-12-2020 19:59 IST
Three dead in road crash in UP's Fatehpur
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three people were killed and a woman was injured in an accident on the Hussainganj-Hathgam road here on Thursday, police said. The victims were going on a motorcycle, when a jeep hit their vehicle in Hathgam area, Station House Officer (SHO) Aditya Singh said.

They were rushed to hospital where doctors declared Om Prakash (35) dead, the SHO said, adding his daughter Lovey (1) and relative Subhash (32) succumbed to the injuries later. The SHO said Om Prakash's wife Aarti (32) suffered serious injuries and has been referred to a hospital in Kanpur.

None of the victims were wearing helmets, police said. The jeep overturned after hitting the bike. Efforts are on to nab the jeep driver who fled the scene soon after the accident, they said.

TRENDING

Google Workspace to end support for Internet Explorer 11 on March 15, 2021

UK tariff waiver piles domestic trade pressure on Airbus

United, Delta join American Airlines in scrapping change fees on international tickets

UK tariff decision plunges Airbus into new trade dispute

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

WayCool Foods raises $ 7.8 million for working capital needs

WayCool Foods, an agri-supply chain startup, has raised USD 7.8 million from Samunnati, RBL Bank and InnoVen Capital to meet its working capital requirements, the company said on Thursday. The new fund-raising follows the earlier debt finan...

Spanish state takes over Franco's palace, evicts heirs

The Spanish state on Thursday took over former dictator General Francisco Francos summer palace, complete with its vast art trove, and evicted his heirs as part of the leftist governments efforts to erase the legacy of his rule. As state at...

Longtime New Yorker cartoonist arrested on child porn charge

A well-known cartoonist for The New Yorker has been arrested on a possession of child pornography charge, police said. Danny Shanahan, 64, was arrested Wednesday at his home in Rhinebeck, New York, state police said in a news release. He wa...

U.N. nuclear watchdog says informed of 'event' at Finnish plant

The U.N. nuclear watchdog said on Thursday the Finnish Radiation and Nuclear Safety Authority STUK had informed it of an event at Unit 2 of the Olkiluoto Nuclear Power Plant in Western Finland.Elevated radiation levels were measured inside ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020