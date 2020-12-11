Left Menu
Soybean futures slip on muted demand

Soybean prices on Friday fell by Rs 9 to Rs 4,314 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 13:55 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 13:31 IST
Soybean prices on Friday fell by Rs 9 to Rs 4,314 per quintal in futures market as participants cut down their positions on weak spot demand. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, soybean contracts for December delivery fell Rs 9, or 0.21 per cent, to Rs 4,314 per quintal with an open interest of 27,985 lots.

Soybean for January delivery went down by Rs 13, or 0.3 per cent, to Rs 4,302 per quintal with an open interest of 1,99,350 lots. vThe fall in soybean prices in futures trade was mostly due to reduction of exposure by participants, marketmen said.

