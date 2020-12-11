Left Menu
Tata Westside to Open Maiden Store in Greater Noida West

Tata Westside is set to open its maiden store in Greater Noida West at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza (GBS). With the addition of Westside, a fashion retail outlet, GBS will now cater to the increasing populace of Greater Noida West that had to move out to nearby areas for their apparel needs. The store will be spread over an area of around 21000 sq. ft. GBS by Galaxy & Sawasdee Group of Companies is an elite commercial project comprising of approximately 1.2 million sq. ft, and 7 lakh sq. ft retail area.

Greater Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI/NewsVoir): Tata Westside is set to open its maiden store in Greater Noida West at Galaxy Blue Sapphire Plaza (GBS). With the addition of Westside, a fashion retail outlet, GBS will now cater to the increasing populace of Greater Noida West that had to move out to nearby areas for their apparel needs. The store will be spread over an area of around 21000 sq. ft. GBS by Galaxy & Sawasdee Group of Companies is an elite commercial project comprising of approximately 1.2 million sq. ft, and 7 lakh sq. ft retail area. "GBS is the biggest mall in Greater Noida West, and entry of Tata Westside is a huge achievement for us. The area has been prospering as the demand for residential has increased, especially after the COVID-19 situation. As of now, there are more than 3 lakh residents here, which will go over a half a million soon. Such a huge population needs world-class recreational hubs, and GBS is filling that gap. We aim to provide every possible amenity to the residents so that they do not have to move out of Greater Noida West for any of their needs," says Sheetal Agarwalla, MD, Galaxy and Sawasdee Group of Companies.

Other brands present at GBS include KFC, Pizza Hut, Hira Sweets, ACE Ankur (electronics), US Cinemas, Royal Oak (furniture) etc. This luxurious commercial project offers all the top-notch recreational amenities including a 10 screen cinema with four premium screens and six normal. Surrounded by huge population base of Noida Extension, GBS also features exquisitely crafted service apartments and a four-star hotel. The project has stunning interiors inspired by contemporary architecture and mesmerizing glass facade. The main USP of the project is its proximity to NH-24, Kalindi Kunj, FNG Expressway, Noida City Centre and proposed Metro Station. The retail units are situated up to 6 floors, whereas 7th to 21st floors feature premium commercial office spaces. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

