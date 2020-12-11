Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gems & jewellery sector pares outstanding debt by 26pc to USD 7.75 billion

The gems and jewellery sector in the country has reduced its outstanding debt by 26 per cent to USD 7.75 billion in a period of 18 months ending October this year, a senior official said on Friday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2020 17:58 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 16:52 IST
Gems & jewellery sector pares outstanding debt by 26pc to USD 7.75 billion
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The gems and jewellery sector in the country has reduced its outstanding debt by 26 per cent to USD 7.75 billion in a period of 18 months ending October this year, a senior official said on Friday. The industry has faced difficulties in securing institutional credit in the wake of a few bank fraud cases, and the disruption due to the COVID-19 pandemic forced jewellers to opt for an ''efficient management'' of their finances, Gem and Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) chairman Colin Shah said.

''The gross bank debt of India's gems and jewellery industry has reduced by a healthy rate of 26 per cent from USD 10.44 billion in March 2019 to USD 7.75 billion in October 2020,'' he said. According to analysts, profit margins will improve with more turnover and falling raw material and other overhead costs.

''No major delinquency has been reported in the industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, reflecting better compliance within the sector and growing awareness for self- regulation,'' Shah said. The GJEPC expects that if the current trend of exports continues, it will end the year with USD 20-21 billion of shipments.

Exports have slowly been improving, he said, adding that the total shipment was down by 26.45 per cent in September and by 19 per cent in October. The decline was recorded at just 3.88 per cent in November as compared to the same month last year.

India has the potential to scale up its exports to USD 75 billion and its share in the world market to 15 per cent from 5.8 per cent at present, the official said. The USD 36-billion gems and jewellery export industry employs about 5 million people, contributes 7 per cent to the country's GDP and 13.75 per cent to the total merchandise exports in the financial year 2020, the council said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha:OPDs, clinics briefly shut in support of IMA protest call

Doctors affiliated to the IMA in Maharashtra kept the dispensaries, OPDs and clinics shut for some time on Friday in support of the organisations call for protest against the Centres move allowing post-graduate Ayurveda practitioners to be ...

Norway may close access to its waters to EU, British fishing vessels from Jan 1

Norway may close access to its fishing waters to European and British vessels from Jan. 1, its fisheries minister said on Friday, because the trilateral fisheries deal Oslo wants with the European Union and Britain is not yet concluded. Nor...

I'm not sure Russian doping issue can be resolved in 'near future': World Athletics chief

World Athletics President Sebastian Coe on Friday said he wants suspended Russia to return as an accountable and responsible member federation but he is not sure of resolving the countrys doping-related issue in the near future. Russia was ...

Soccer-Ukraine appeal to CAS over forfeiture of game against Switzerland

Ukraines FA UAF is appealing against UEFAs decision to award Switzerland a 3-0 win in their Nations League encounter in November, following positive COVID-19 tests in the Ukraine team, the Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS said on Friday. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020