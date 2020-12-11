Left Menu
Development News Edition

ICICI Prudential Life's AUM cross Rs 2 lakh crore in 20th year

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's assets under management (AUMs) have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 11-12-2020 18:02 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 18:02 IST
ICICI Prudential Life's AUM cross Rs 2 lakh crore in 20th year
The company has had no NPAs since inception and across market cycles. Image Credit: ANI

ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company's assets under management (AUMs) have crossed Rs 2 lakh crore. The company started operations 20 years ago with the issuance of policies to seven underprivileged children. It had AUMs of Rs 100 crore in FY 2001 which grew to Rs 50,000 crore in FY2010.

Subsequently, the company was the first in Indian insurance industry to achieve AUMs of Rs 1 lakh crore in February 2015. "As one of the largest life insurance companies in the country, it is our mission to protect and provide financial security to every Indian," said Managing Director and CEO N S Kannan.

Due to its stringent investment philosophy, he said, the company has had no non-performing assets since inception and across market cycles. (ANI)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mexico's senior Catholic leader backs civil unions for gay couples

The Mexican Catholic Churchs highest-ranking bishop agrees with recent comments by Pope Francis in support of civil unions for gay couples, the prelate told Reuters.Mexico is the second-biggest Catholic country after Brazil with around 80 o...

Top Mexican Catholic cleric chooses science, suspends centuries-old pilgrimage

The overflowing crowds and lavish pageantry surrounding a centuries-old annual pilgrimage to the shrine of Mexicos Virgin of Guadalupe, among the worlds biggest religious gatherings, will be another pandemic casualty this year.The countrys ...

CSIR-CCMB, Apollo Hospitals announces collaboration to develop cost-effective COVID-19 testing kits

The CSIR-Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology CCMB and the Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Limited have announced a collaboration for joint manufacturing and commercialisation of an innovative dry swab test, Direct Amplification rapid RT-P...

Post-Brexit agreement with Britain difficult but possible - Germany

The European Union will continue post-Brexit negotiations with Britain as long as there is any chance of reaching an agreement, Germany, holder of the EUs rotating presidency, said. We believe finding a solution in the talks is difficult bu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020