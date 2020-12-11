Left Menu
CISF nabs woman with bullet at Delhi airport

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2020 19:23 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 19:23 IST
A woman was apprehended by CISF personnel at the IGI Airport here for allegedly carrying a bullet in her baggage, officials said on Friday. They said the traveller was intercepted with a bullet of 7.65 mm calibre on Thursday noon at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The passenger was supposed to take an Indigo flight to Varanasi, they said. As she had no documents for carrying the live ammunition round, she was offloaded from the flight and handed over to the Delhi Police for further probe by the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel, they said.

