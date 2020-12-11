Left Menu
Development News Edition

Norway warns it could block EU, British fishing vessels from Jan 1

Norway may close access to its fishing waters to European and British vessels from Jan. 1, its fisheries minister said on Friday, because a trilateral fisheries deal Oslo wants with the European Union and Britain has not been concluded. Norway, which is not part of the EU but is part of the European single market, negotiates with the bloc about granting access to their respective waters.

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 11-12-2020 20:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2020 20:25 IST
Norway warns it could block EU, British fishing vessels from Jan 1
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

Norway may close access to its fishing waters to European and British vessels from Jan. 1, its fisheries minister said on Friday, because a trilateral fisheries deal Oslo wants with the European Union and Britain has not been concluded.

Norway, which is not part of the EU but is part of the European single market, negotiates with the bloc about granting access to their respective waters. Following Britain's withdrawal from the EU, Oslo also negotiates with London over reciprocal access. Britain completes is departure from the EU's orbit on Dec. 31.

In September, Norway and Britain concluded a bilateral fisheries deal. But before any bilateral deals can kick in, Oslo wants a trilateral deal between Norway, the EU and Britain to be in place, and negotiations on this have not yet started, Fisheries and Seafood Minister Odd Emil Ingebrigtsen said.

"If we do not get a deal by Jan. 1, we will not open Norway's economic fishing zones to vessels from the EU and Britain," Ingebrigtsen told parliament. "Neither can we expect Norwegian vessels to get access to their (the EU's and Britain's) zones before a deal is in place." Negotiations over such a deal have been delayed because London and Brussels have not reached an accord governing their relations from the start of 2021, and fisheries is one of the stumbling blocks.

As North Sea fish swim between the zones controlled by the EU, Britain and Norway, Oslo wants a cooperation deal covering all three parties. "Norway is ready to start talks so that we can agree on total quotas for our common stocks in the North Sea. Our goal is to continue as normal, but for that we need clarity, quickly," Ingebrigtsen later said in a statement.

Norwegian waters also attract fishermen from the rest of Europe, in particular for cod in the Barents Sea.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 998 spoilers revealed, Sasaki vs Franky, more on Sasaki’s transformation

Circulate Capital commits USD 19 mn investment in 4 waste management cos in India

UK tariff waiver puts domestic trade pressure on Airbus

Equitas Small Finance Bank launches 3-in-1 account

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India produces 60 million PPEs, 150 million N-95 masks till October from zero in March: Irani

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani on Friday said India produced over 60 million personal protection equipment PPEs and around 150 million N-95 masks till October, from zero in March. The country has so far exported over 20 million PPE an...

Portugal predicts TAP will need $2.4 billion to keep flying

Portugal expects airline TAP will need around 2 billion euros 2.4 billion in extra funds with state guarantees to cover its financing needs until 2024 under a restructuring plan. Flag carrier TAP asked for state aid in April after suspendin...

J-K tourism dept marks International Mountain Day to boost adventure tourism

To boost adventure tourism, the Jammu and Kashmir tourism department celebrated International Mountain Day at the conference hall of the TRC Sport Climbing at Artificial Rock in Nowgam village on Friday. Speaking to ANI, Indo-Tibetan Border...

S&P downgrades Sri Lanka on debt servicing risks

Rating agency S P slashed Sri Lankas credit rating to CCCC on Friday on concerns that risks to the countrys debt-servicing capacity have risen as the impact of COVID-19 pandemic has significantly narrowed the governments fiscal space. S Ps ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020