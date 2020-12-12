Labourer dies in road accident

A labourer died in Uttar Pradesh's Banda district on Friday evening after his motorcycle was hit by an unidentified vehicle, police said on Saturday

Sandeep Dubey, 32, was a native of Azamgarh district and working as a labourer in the under-construction Bundelkhand Expressway. The accident occurred when he was returning from the workplace, Kotwali police station incharge Jaishyam Shukla said

The body has been sent for post-mortem and an investigation is on, the officer said.