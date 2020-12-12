Left Menu
Development News Edition

MP: Three killed in tractor-truck accident on highway

The accident occurred at around 4 am near Batura village on NH-43 between Shahdol and Anuppur, where the tractor-trolley broke down and was parked on the side of the road, sub inspector Vikas Singh.The deceased were sleeping under the trolley attached to the tractor, when a truck hit the vehicle, the official said.

PTI | Shahdol | Updated: 12-12-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 12-12-2020 16:51 IST
MP: Three killed in tractor-truck accident on highway
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Three persons were killed when a truck hit their stationary tractor-trolley on National Highway 43 near Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at around 4 am near Batura village on NH-43 between Shahdol and Anuppur, where the tractor-trolley broke down and was parked on the side of the road, sub inspector Vikas Singh.

The deceased were sleeping under the trolley attached to the tractor, when a truck hit the vehicle, the official said. The sleeping occupants identified as Jiwandas Mehra (22), Bharosa Paliha (45) and Mukesh Pav (25) were killed on the spot, while the truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

A case has been registered against the absconding driver and a manhunt has been launched, the official added.

TRENDING

No plan to change Everest height in Bengal school books till notified by authorities in country

Google introduces Macro Converter for Sheets

Sanofi/GSK delay COVID-19 vaccine after disappointing trials

Walgreens, CVS Health to administer first vaccines to U.S. nursing homes on Dec 21 - executives

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

ITF Tennis: Ankita Raina wins doubles title

Indias Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia won the doubles title after registering a thrilling win over Slovenias Kaja Juvan and Bolsova Zadoinov of Spain in the ITF womens tennis tournament on Saturday. Ankita and her partner ou...

Maha: Man stabs friend to death over love affair in Nagpur

A 25-year-old man was arrested for allegedly stabbing his friend to death on Saturday over the latters relationship with a woman acquaintance in Maharashtras Nagpur city, police said. According to the police, the accused Rizwan Khan, a resi...

Social distancing norms violated during recent agitations in Pondy: Bedi

Puducherry Lt Governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday voiced concern over the violation of social distancing norms during recent agitations in the union territory. The result of the violations would be known in course of time, she said in her weekl...

Gautam Buddh Nagar's COVID-19 tally passes 24,000-mark, active cases 893

Uttar Pradeshs Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 96 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday that pushed the districts infection tally to 24,038, official data showed. Active cases in the district came down to 893 from 899 the previous day, according to th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020