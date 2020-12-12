MP: Three killed in tractor-truck accident on highway

Three persons were killed when a truck hit their stationary tractor-trolley on National Highway 43 near Madhya Pradesh's Shahdol district in the early hours of Saturday, police said. The accident occurred at around 4 am near Batura village on NH-43 between Shahdol and Anuppur, where the tractor-trolley broke down and was parked on the side of the road, sub inspector Vikas Singh.

The deceased were sleeping under the trolley attached to the tractor, when a truck hit the vehicle, the official said. The sleeping occupants identified as Jiwandas Mehra (22), Bharosa Paliha (45) and Mukesh Pav (25) were killed on the spot, while the truck driver fled the scene, leaving the vehicle behind, he said.

A case has been registered against the absconding driver and a manhunt has been launched, the official added.