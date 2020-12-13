Left Menu
Development News Edition

GSTN enables auto-populated GSTR-3B return form beginning Nov

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 13-12-2020 16:09 IST | Created: 13-12-2020 16:09 IST
GSTN enables auto-populated GSTR-3B return form beginning Nov

Businesses will now get complete auto-populated monthly sales return form GSTR-3B, GST Network said on Sunday. ''For ease of taxpayers, now the system will auto populate GSTR-3B (monthly) on the basis of details filed in GSTR-1 and auto-drafted ITC statement GSTR-2B from November 2020 tax period onwards,'' Goods and Services Tax Network (GSTN) said. Based on the supplies return GSTR-1 filed by businesses, GSTN will auto-populate the liabilities, while input tax credit (ITC) would be populated from system-drafted statement GSTR-2B.

''If the total liability of a particular period is negative on account of debit/credit notes, the same will be auto-populated as zero liability,'' GSTN said. While businesses file GSTR-1 of a particular month by the 11th day of the subsequent month, GSTR-3B is filed in a staggered manner between 20th-24th day of the succeeding month. Also, the facility of communication between taxpayers has been enabled on the GST portal.

EY Tax Partner Abhishek Jain said GSTN has enabled the facility for suppliers and recipients to communicate with one another over the online portal itself. ''This shall enable the businesses to raise a red flag to their suppliers/ recipients in relation to various discrepancies at their end, as well as receive their comments. This development by the GSTN should facilitate better reconciliation of GST credits between suppliers and recipients,'' Jain added..

TRENDING

Odd News Roundup: Yandex robots start to deliver restaurant meals in central Moscow; Time is precious, says Vietnamese collector of European church clocks and more

AstraZeneca buying drug developer Alexion for USD 39 billion

INTERVIEW-With U.S. now in hand, BioNTech CEO looks for more vaccine production

United Airlines starts Delhi-Chicago daily flights

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Four held with 1.5 kgs gold biscuits in JK's Reasi

The police have arrested four people and seized gold biscuits weighing 1.5 kgs in Jammu and Kashmirs Reasi district, officials said on Sunday. The accused were part of a gang which used to bring gold from Guwahati and sell it at various pla...

UP: Tractor-trolley overturns, one man dead

One person died, while five others were seriously injured on Sunday, when the tractor-trolley in which they were travelling overturned here, police said. Police said the tractor-trolley was carrying 20 devotees and the driver lost control o...

Average time spent on smartphone up 25% to 6.9 hrs amid pandemic: Vivo-CMR report

Average usage of smartphones by Indians is estimated to have gone up 25 per cent to almost 7 hours a day as people depend on these gadgets for workstudy from home and entertainment amid the pandemic, a report said. The study, commissioned b...

Shun arrogance and scrap farm laws: Kejriwal to Centre

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday asked the BJP-ruled Centre to shun arrogance and scrap three farm laws as demanded by agitating farmers, and bring a Bill to guarantee minimum support price MSP for agricultural produce. Kejriw...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020