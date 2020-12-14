Panama suspends flights by Venezuelan airlines in tit-for-tat measure

Panama suspends flights by Venezuelan airlines in tit-for-tat measureReuters | Panama City | Updated: 14-12-2020 04:36 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 04:36 IST
Panama's aviation authority said flights by Venezuelan airlines to Panama would be canceled from this Sunday until Venezuela withdrew a suspension on services by Panamanian airline Copa to Venezuela, which was announced on Saturday.
In a statement, the authority said flights were suspended until Venezuela permitted Copa to resume its service and re-established "fair and equal" treatment under a bilateral accord.
