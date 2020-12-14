Coriander futures decline on low demand

Coriander prices on Monday fell by Rs 182 to Rs 5,898 per quintal in futures trade as speculators reduced their positions amid weak demand at spot market. On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, coriander contracts for December eased by Rs 182, or 2.99 per cent, to Rs 5,898 per quintal in 1,055 lots.

Coriander for delivery in January went down by Rs 66, or 1.09 per cent to Rs 5,998 per quintal in 2,680 lots. Market analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to decline in coriander prices here.