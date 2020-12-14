France's Le Maire: Britain has the most to lose from Brexit

Britain has the most to lose from Brexit, French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said on Monday. "The British people will be the biggest losers from Brexit ... Brexit, to use an expression of the late John Le Carre is a political, economic and historical folly," Le Maire told France info radio.

Le Maire also said the impact of Brexit on the French economy would be limited to 0.1 percentage points of its gross domestic product in 2021.