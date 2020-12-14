Japan to suspend 'Go To' subsidised travel programme Dec 28 to Jan 11 - media

The Japanese government has decided to suspend a travel subsidy programme dubbed "Go To Travel" from Dec. 28 to Jan. 11 nationwide, local media reported on Monday, responding to concerns about its impact on the spread of the coronavirus.

Media had widely reported earlier that the suspension would cover only the hardest-hit cities and regions such as the capital, Tokyo, and Nagoya, in central Japan.

