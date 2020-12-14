Left Menu
Development News Edition

FACTBOX-What are the blood donation rules globally for gay and bisexual men?

Countries around the world are reviewing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men imposed during the 1980s HIV/AIDS crisis, with some removing blanket bans and others reducing waiting periods after gay sex. On Monday, New Zealand's government cut the celibacy period for gay and bisexual men to give blood from a year to three months.

Reuters | London | Updated: 14-12-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 14-12-2020 21:53 IST
FACTBOX-What are the blood donation rules globally for gay and bisexual men?
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Countries around the world are reviewing restrictions on blood donations by gay and bisexual men imposed during the 1980s HIV/AIDS crisis, with some removing blanket bans and others reducing waiting periods after gay sex.

On Monday, New Zealand's government cut the celibacy period for gay and bisexual men to give blood from a year to three months. In Britain, which had a three-month deferral period, a behaviour-based policy will be used by "summer 2021", meaning anyone - gay or straight - who has had anal sex with multiple partners or a new partner will be barred from donating blood.

As blood supplies have come under pressure due to the coronavirus pandemic, calls have grown for governments to replace abstinence periods for men who have sex with men to donate blood with individual risk-based assessments. Here are the rules governing blood donation by gay and bi men around the world: - Countries that impose lifelong bans on gay and bisexual men donating blood include Croatia, Iceland, Malaysia, Slovenia, Singapore, Trinidad and Tobago and Ukraine - At least 17 countries now have no restrictions, including Argentina, Italy, Russia, South Africa, Spain and, as of January this year, Hungary - Brazil's Supreme Court ruled in May that a 12-month deferral period for gay and bi men to give blood was unconstitutional, a policy LGBT+ campaigners had long argued was discriminatory given modern blood-screening technology

- In April 2020, the United States cut its celibacy period from 12 months to three months amid a blood shortage - Northern Ireland reduced its deferral period in April 2020, from one year to three months, bringing it into line with regulations in the rest of the United Kingdom at that time - Most countries do not mention whether taking Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP), a HIV-prevention drug, affects gay and bi men's ability to donate blood. Britain said its new restrictions still include a three-month abstinence period for anyone who takes PrEP, although that is under review - When Australia announced its intention to cut the abstinence period from 12 months to three in April, it said people taking PrEP would still have a 12-month abstinence period - Austria lifted a blanket ban on men who have sex with men giving blood, replacing it with a 12-month abstinence period for gay and bi men in December 2019 - In March, Denmark lifted its lifelong ban, implementing a previously announced waiting period of four months Sources: Thomson Reuters Foundation research, Reuters

Also Read: Braving cold, farmers protesting at Delhi's Singhu border say prepared for long haul

  • READ MORE ON:
  • PrEP

TRENDING

Immunotherapy drugs are riskier for treatment of cancer patients, study suggests

Bahrain approves Chinese COVID-19 vaccine for use

Amul seeks removal of videos claiming they are cruel to cows: HC seeks reply of uploader, Google, Facebook

There has been absolutely no compromise in clinical testing of COVID-19 vaccines: Gangandeep Kang

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

PTI tally of COVID-19 cases and deaths in India at 10 pm

Following is a stateUT-wise tally of COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths in India at 10 pm, according to data provided by various governmentsStateUT Confirmed Discharged Deaths------------------------------------------------------------An...

Tighter COVID restrictions imposed in London as infections surge

London will move into Englands highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, the government said on Monday, citing an exponential rise in infection rates as one of the worlds richest cities struggles to contain the disease.Health Secretary Matt Ha...

Italy reports 491 COVID-19 deaths on Monday, 12,030 new cases

Italy reported 491 coronavirus-related deaths on Monday against 484 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections declined to 12,030 from 17,938. There were 103,584 swabs carried out in the past day, down...

Maha: One-day protest held in Latur against new farm laws

The Kisan Sangharsh SamanvaySamiti on Monday held a one-day protest in Latur demandingscrapping of three new farm laws introduced by the CentreThe protest was held at Gandhi Chowk and a memorandumfor the Centre was submitted in the collecto...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020