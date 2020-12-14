Euro zone yields come off one-month lows after Brexit trade talks extended

Euro zone government bond yields rose off one-month lows on Monday after an extension of Brexit trade talks eased fears of a messy parting of ways between Britain and the European Union.

London and Brussels agreed on Sunday to "go the extra mile" in coming days to try to reach a trade agreement despite missing their latest deadline to avert a turbulent exit for Britain from the EU's orbit at the end of this month. That was enough to pull high-grade euro zone bond yields off last week's one-month lows, even though a number of countries within the currency bloc are contemplating new lockdown restrictions to quell the rise of COVID-19 cases.

"It's political will at this stage rather than what's possible, but what's clear now is that it's never really over. If there's no deal, we won't really know because talks will go on until the very last minute," said ING rates strategist Antoine Bouvet. "If that is the case, we will continue to have a grind lower in rates progressively, a deal will give you a knee-jerk reaction higher."

Both euro zone and gilt yields were up between one and give basis points across the board, with Germany's 10-year yields , the benchmark for the bloc, 1.6 bps higher at -0.62%. British 10-year gilts were up as much as 5.2 bps at 0.22%, while Ireland -- the euro zone country most affected by Brexit -- saw its 10-year borrowing costs rise off last week's record low at -0.31%.

Althea Spinozzi, fixed income strategist at Saxo Bank, said on Twitter that in the case of a Brexit trade deal, 10-year Gilt yields "will probably soar to 0.45% and point toward 1%," but that the Bank of England "will not let yields above 1% unless there is a clear path to a recovery." Elsewhere, stocks were higher in Asia and Europe as the United States began its vaccination programme, boosting hopes of a recovery in a global economy that has been crippled by the COVID-19 pandemic in the past year.

The news comes just in time to counter the impact of a tightening of lockdown restrictions being contemplated or implemented in a number of European countries.