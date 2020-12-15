Left Menu
Bosch's plant reaches milestone of manufacturing 10 million power tools

Bosch Power Tools India, a leading supplier of power tools for the construction, wood-working and metal-working industry, has rolled out 10 millionth power tool from its plant located at Oragadam in Chennai.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 15-12-2020 10:54 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 10:54 IST
The facility currently manufactures over 60 power tools.. Image Credit: ANI

The facility came up in mid-2015 and currently manufactures over 60 power tools, which includes eight types of power tools for artisans and tradesmen.

Bosch said the power tools plant is well-aligned with its Make in India strategy and has become the country's key supplier of power tools both in terms of value and volume. "Bosch Power Tools has had a good run in India over the last two decades. The rollout of our 10 millionth power tool serves as a testament to our commitment to Indian users," said Nishant Sinha, Regional Business Director for India and SAARC region.

"It is a great milestone in our journey to fascinate our users with affordable products. The facility is actively contributing to building an Atmanirbhar Bharat," he said in a statement. The Bosch Group operates in India through 12 companies and has the largest development centre here outside Germany for end-to-end engineering and technology solutions. (ANI)

