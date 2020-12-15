Coast Guard ship 'Sujit' commissioned in Goa

The Indian Coast Guard ship 'Sujit', the second in the series of 105 metres off-shore patrol vessels, was commissioned in Goa on Tuesday. The vessel will enhance the Indian Coast Guard's operational capability to discharge multifarious maritime tasks, a spokesman of the Coast Guard said.

It was commissioned at the Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) in Vasco town by Secretary (defence production) Raj Kumar in the presence of Indian Coast Guard Director General Krishnaswamy Natarajan and others. The 105 metres OPV (off-shore patrol vessel) has been designed and built indigenously by the GSL, and is fitted with advanced technology, navigation and communication equipment, sensors and machinery, the spokesman said.

The ship is also equipped with an integrated bridge system, integrated platform management system, power management system and high power external fire-fighting. It is designed to carry one twin engine helicopter and four high speed boats, including two inflatable boats, for boarding operations, search and rescue, law enforcement and maritime patrol, he said.

The ship, on joining the Coast Guard, will be based at Goa, he said. ''The ship will be deployed extensively for EEZ (exclusive economic zone) surveillance and other duties as enshrined in the Coast Guard charter,'' he said.

''Presently, the Indian Coast Guard has a fleet of 155 ships and 62 aircraft,'' he said, adding that 35 more ships are at various stages of construction at different Indian shipyards. Besides, 16 advance light helicopters are under production at the HAL, Bengaluru, which will provide an added strength to the surveillance capabilities of the Indian Coast Guard to deal with the ever-dynamic maritime challenges, he added.