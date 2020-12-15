Left Menu
Development News Edition

Godrej Properties ranked #1 amongst listed global residential developers by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 15-12-2020 16:12 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 16:12 IST
Godrej Properties ranked #1 amongst listed global residential developers by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) (BSE scrip id: GODREJPRP), one of India's leading real estate developers, announced today that GRESB, an organization that provides Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world has recognized Godrej Properties as a Real Estate Development Sector Leader both globally and in Asia for listed residential real estate

Each year GRESB recognizes and celebrates participants from across the world who have excelled with their leadership and commitment as real estate sector leaders with the expectation that these organizations will help drive ESG improvements across the industry. Godrej Properties has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013 and achieved its highest score of 95 points this year. The 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment report has ranked GPL #1 amongst listed residential developers globally and amongst Asian residential developers. Godrej Properties is the only real estate developer in India to receive this global recognition. Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said, ''Delivering environmental sustainability, a positive social impact, and good governance have always been an integral part of our values at Godrej. This global recognition will motivate our entire team to continue to improve our ESG standards across all parts of our operations.'' About Godrej Properties Limited: Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 123-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 250 awards and recognitions, including the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018. About GRESB :GRESB is a mission driven and investor led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. The 2020 real estate benchmark covers more than 1,200 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure funds and assets. Combined, GRESB represents US $5.3 trillion in real asset value. The reported ESG data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future

PWRPWR

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136 to shows many turns & twists, release possible in January

US STOCKS-S&P 500 ends down, Walt Disney weighs

Star Alliance migrating all of its IT infrastructure to AWS

BRIEF-Canada PM Trudeau says first batch Of Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines arrived in Canada

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HMSI starts utilising Hazira-Ghogha inland waterway in Gujarat

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India HMSI on Tuesday said it has become the first automobile company in the country to commence transportation of products through the newly inaugurated Hazira-Ghogha Ro-Pax ferry service in collaboration with ...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide spread of the coronavirus

London is set to move into Englands highest tier of COVID-19 restrictions, while Canada began its inoculation drive to become the third nation to administer the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine after Britain and the United States.DEATHS AND INFECTIO...

Global leaders vow to reduce greenhouse gas emissions at Climate Ambition Summit 2020

At a Climate Ambition Summit on 12 December, 75 leaders from all over the world unveiled new commitments and concrete plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to tackle ever-increasing climate change indicators and impacts.The Summit was co...

Transgender community did not get fair deal in constables' recruitment in Bihar: HC

The ongoing process for recruitment of constables in Bihar fell short of constitutional mandate since there was no provision for applicants falling under the transgender category, the Patna High Court has ruled. The court made the observati...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020