Godrej Properties ranked #1 amongst listed global residential developers by the Global Real Estate Sustainability Benchmark (GRESB)

MUMBAI, India, Dec. 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Godrej Properties Limited (GPL) (BSE scrip id: GODREJPRP), one of India's leading real estate developers, announced today that GRESB, an organization that provides Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) benchmarks for real estate organizations across the world has recognized Godrej Properties as a Real Estate Development Sector Leader both globally and in Asia for listed residential real estate

Each year GRESB recognizes and celebrates participants from across the world who have excelled with their leadership and commitment as real estate sector leaders with the expectation that these organizations will help drive ESG improvements across the industry. Godrej Properties has participated in the benchmark assessment since 2013 and achieved its highest score of 95 points this year. The 2020 GRESB Real Estate Assessment report has ranked GPL #1 amongst listed residential developers globally and amongst Asian residential developers. Godrej Properties is the only real estate developer in India to receive this global recognition. Mr. Pirojsha Godrej, Executive Chairman, Godrej Properties Limited, said, ''Delivering environmental sustainability, a positive social impact, and good governance have always been an integral part of our values at Godrej. This global recognition will motivate our entire team to continue to improve our ESG standards across all parts of our operations.'' About Godrej Properties Limited: Godrej Properties brings the Godrej Group philosophy of innovation, sustainability, and excellence to the real estate industry. Each Godrej Properties development combines a 123-year legacy of excellence and trust with a commitment to cutting edge design, technology, and sustainability. In recent years, Godrej Properties has received over 250 awards and recognitions, including the Porter Prize 2019, The Most Trusted Real Estate Brand in the 2019 Brand Trust Report, Builder of the Year at the CNBC-Awaaz Real Estate Awards 2019, and The Economic Times Best Real Estate Brand 2018. About GRESB :GRESB is a mission driven and investor led organization providing standardized and validated Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) data to the capital markets. Established in 2009, GRESB has become the leading ESG benchmark for real estate and infrastructure investments across the world. The 2020 real estate benchmark covers more than 1,200 property companies, real estate investment trusts (REITs), funds, and developers. Our coverage for infrastructure includes more than 540 infrastructure funds and assets. Combined, GRESB represents US $5.3 trillion in real asset value. The reported ESG data is used by more than 100 institutional and financial investors to monitor investments across portfolios and understand the opportunities, risks and choices that need to be made as the industry transitions to a more sustainable future

PWRPWR