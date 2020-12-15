Left Menu
WTO releases consolidated information on GATT dispute settlement decisions & procedures

The “GATT Dispute Settlement Reports" is based on "GATT Disputes: 1948-1995," a publication issued in 2018 covering the history and evolution of GATT dispute settlement decisions and procedures. It was the first comprehensive effort to consolidate information on all disputes during the entire GATT 1947 period.

WTO releases consolidated information on GATT dispute settlement decisions & procedures
The new "GATT Dispute Settlement Reports" compendium brings together for the first time all dispute settlement reports issued under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1947 and related instruments, including the Tokyo Round plurilateral codes. The six-volume set compiles reports issued from 1948 to 1994.

A cover page for each dispute provides information on the report's adoption status, the date it was issued, and any GATT or WTO disputes directly related to the dispute in question.

The GATT 1947 was the predecessor to the WTO and provided the rules for much of world trade for its 47-year existence. The agreement continues to have legal effect as part of the GATT 1994, itself a component of the WTO Agreement.

Printed copies of "GATT Dispute Settlement Reports" can be purchased from the WTO's Online Bookshop.

The "GATT Dispute Settlement Reports" complements the "WTO Dispute Settlement Reports" , a continuously evolving publication covering the ever-growing body of WTO dispute settlement reports.

