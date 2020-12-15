CISF nabs man with Rs 21L Japan currency at IGI airport

A Tokyo-bound Indian passenger has been apprehended at Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling Japanese currency worth Rs 21 lakh, officials said on Tuesday. Mohammed Ansar Ali was intercepted by CISF officials during a security check at the Terminal-3 of the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport on Monday evening and Japanese Yen worth about Rs 21 lakh was recovered from his bag, they said.

The passenger was supposed to take an Air India flight to Tokyo. ''The passenger could not produce any valid document to carry such amount of foreign currency and he was later handed over to customs authorities for a full investigation,'' a senior Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officer said.