Suburban trains for all likely by early January: Minister

Suburban train services in Mumbai are likely to be opened to all commuters from early January, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister Vijay Wadettiwar said on Tuesday. Talking to reporters here,Wadettiwar said the state government's correspondence with the Railway ministry in this regard was in final stages.

''We havebeen writing to the Railway ministry to open the suburban network to all commuters and it may be done from early January next year,'' he said. At present, only select categories of people, including staff of essential services and women, are allowed to board suburban trains.

The suburban network, called Mumbai's lifeline, use to ferry over 70 lakh commuters daily before the coronavirus outbreak. The vast rail network was closed in March-end after the coronavirus-induced lockdownwas announced and was gradually opened for railway and essential services staffers.

