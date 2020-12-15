Left Menu
Development News Edition

Over 200 car owners fined for HSRP, colour-coded sticker violation in Delhi

The objective of the limited enforcement drive is to sensitise vehicle owners to follow provisions of the MV Act. We have started the drive in select areas of Delhi and hope it will lead to more compliance of law, Dahiya said.As part of the drive, vehicle owners having receipt of booking of high security registration plates HSRP and colour-coded stickers for affixation will not be fined, said the officer.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 15-12-2020 23:47 IST | Created: 15-12-2020 23:45 IST
Over 200 car owners fined for HSRP, colour-coded sticker violation in Delhi
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi transport department on Tuesday issued 239 challans to vehicle owners for HSRP and colour-coded sticker violation, officials said. The ''limited'' enforcement drive began in nine districts of the national capital on Tuesday with a team deployed in each district.

The violators were fined in Wazirpur, Saket, Shastri Park, Akshardham, Delhi Cantt, Dwarka and some other places. They were issued a fine of Rs 5,500, said KK Dahiya, special commissioner(operations) of transport department. ''The objective of the 'limited enforcement drive' is to sensitise vehicle owners to follow provisions of the MV Act. We have started the drive in select areas of Delhi and hope it will lead to more compliance of law,'' Dahiya said.

As part of the drive, vehicle owners having receipt of booking of high security registration plates (HSRP) and colour-coded stickers for affixation will not be fined, said the officer. Initially, the campaign is targeted only at car owners, he said.

''The date to start a major enforcemnet drive with 50 teams will soon be decided,'' Dahiya said. Affixation of HSRPs and colour-coded sticker is mandatory as per court and government orders.

Vehicles registered prior to April 1, 2019 must have the HSRPs and sticker installed while new vehicles registered after the date come equipped with both. The transport department had issued a public notice in October asking vehicle owners to get the plates and sticker affixed, warning of launching a drive to catch violators.

There are approximately 30 lakh vehicles including 16 lakh two wheelers, 12 lakh four wheelers and two lakh commercial vehicles, which are required to be affixed with HSRPs. There are around 300 dealerships of original equipment manufacturers that have been brought on the online platform of HSRP suppliers, in order to give vehicle owners adequate options for HSRP and sticker affixation, officials said.

Home delivery of HSRPs and stickers has also been started by the suppliers..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan toughens rape law after outcry over attacks

By Waqar Mustafa LAHORE, Pakistan, Dec 15 Thomson Reuters Foundation - P akistan introduced a rape law on Tuesday that will create special courts to try cases within four months, after protests over the gang rape of a woman whose car ran ou...

Nor'easter packing heavy snow, blustery winds bears down on U.S. East Coast

Up to two feet 60 cm of snow, blustery winds and freezing rain are expected to make travel treacherous and cause power outages on the U.S. East Coast this week when the first winter storm of the season sweeps through the region, forecasters...

2 criminals held in Delhi after brief exchange of fire

Two suspected criminals were arrested following a brief exchange of fire in north Delhis Kotwali area on Tuesday night, police said. Kanahiya Jha 28 was wanted in nine cases of robbery and snatching while Mohd Ansari 24 was involved in a ca...

Odisha: Body of girl found in pond 4 days after going missing

Four days after a three- year-old girl went missing in Odishas Nayagarh district, her body was found floating in a pond in the childs village on Tuesday, police said. After a missing report was made by the family of the girl living in Badhi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020