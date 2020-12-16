Left Menu
Development News Edition

EU pushes gradual return to airport slot competition -sources

While major airlines had proposed only a limited return of the "use-it-or-lose-it" rule for the northern summer starting in March, the EU plan falls well short of their flexibility demands, two people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters. A European Commission transport spokesman declined to comment.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 02:07 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 01:46 IST
EU pushes gradual return to airport slot competition -sources
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union plans to end a freeze on access to airport slots next year, when a travel recovery from the coronavirus crisis is expected to be underway, aviation sources said on Tuesday.

Introduced early in the pandemic, the suspension of competition for take-off and landing rights at once-busy airports has become more divisive. Low-cost carriers are impatient to see a return to normal rules requiring airlines to use 80% of their slots or else cede some to rivals. While major airlines had proposed only a limited return of the "use-it-or-lose-it" rule for the northern summer starting in March, the EU plan falls well short of their flexibility demands, two people with knowledge of the plans told Reuters.

A European Commission transport spokesman declined to comment. Major airlines represented by IATA had proposed a regime allowing them to return surplus slots temporarily and use only 50% of those they held onto, without penalty.

While the planned EU threshold is 40%, the absence of any provision for slots to be temporarily returned and excluded from the calculation sets the hurdle higher for incumbent airlines, which are "not happy" with the plan, one aviation source said. An IATA spokesman was unavailable for comment after hours.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-Ferrari appoint F2 runner-up Ilott as F1 test driver

Britains Callum Ilott will be Ferraris Formula One test driver next season, the Italian team said on Tuesday. Ilott, 22, was Formula Two runner-up to Germanys Mick Schumacher this year but missed out on a Formula One race seat for 2021. He ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks up, dollar slumps as risk appetite rises

Stocks gained and the dollar hovered near a 2-12-year low on Tuesday as positive coronavirus vaccine news and progress toward further U.S. fiscal stimulus and a Brexit deal encouraged investors to embrace risk.Optimism that a 1.4 trillion s...

Northern Ireland hospital treating patients in parked ambulances

Patients were being treated in the back of ambulances in a Northern Ireland hospital car park on Tuesday, a health official said, a day after a warning that COVID-19 was putting healthcare under unbearable pressures.The British-run region h...

U.S. says monarch butterflies deserve protection, but must wait in line

Monarch butterflies deserve federal protection under the Endangered Species Act, President Donald Trumps administration said on Tuesday, but the black-and-orange insects must wait in line behind 161 other species facing more imminent threat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020