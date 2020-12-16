Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia reports first local COVID-19 case in two weeks after airport worker tests positive

we may be an island but we are not totally isolated from the pandemic that is raging across the world," he said. Australia has largely contained the community transmission of the virus and last reported a local case on Dec. 3 when a hotel quarantine worker in Sydney tested positive for the virus.

Reuters | Sydney | Updated: 16-12-2020 07:15 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 07:15 IST
Australia reports first local COVID-19 case in two weeks after airport worker tests positive

Australia's most populous state on Wednesday reported its first coronavirus case in nearly two weeks after an airport worker tested positive prompting authorities to suggest international flight crews should also quarantine after arriving. A 45-year old man who shuttles international airlines staff to the airport tested positive for COVID-19, New South Wales (NSW) state Health Minister Brad Hazzard told reporters.

Hazzard said the government will talk to international airlines in the next 48 hours to suggest changes to existing quarantine rules for air crew. "The inclination at this time is... that international aircrews coming into New South Wales will most likely be required to quarantine in the same way as any other international visitors," he said.

Returning travellers from overseas are required to be quarantined for 14 days but Hazzard said airline crews need not go through the mandatory isolation for the same duration. "As the virus seemed to be contained in terms of community transmission, our most exposed areas are principally around our borders... we may be an island but we are not totally isolated from the pandemic that is raging across the world," he said.

Australia has largely contained the community transmission of the virus and last reported a local case on Dec. 3 when a hotel quarantine worker in Sydney tested positive for the virus. Australia has reported just over 28,000 cases of COVID-19 and 908 deaths since the pandemic began but estimates there are less than 50 active cases remaining, mostly returned travelers from overseas in hotel quarantine.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

New updates rolling out to Google Meet on Nest Hub Max

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks climb on vaccine, U.S. stimulus optimism

Asian stocks rose on Wednesday as hopes of effective coronavirus vaccines and the growing prospect of more U.S. fiscal stimulus cheered investors ahead of the Christmas holiday season. MSCIs broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside of ...

NZ's COVID-19 response contributes to better economic recovery

The Governments decision to act quickly in response to the global COVID-19 pandemic has contributed to a better than expected economic recovery, Grant Robertson says.The Treasury today released its latest economic and fiscal forecasts in th...

Live captions in Google Meet now support four more languages

Google Meet live captions which were previously available only in English are now expanding to four additional languages including French, German, Portuguese and Spanish Spain and Latin America.Meet users can turn captions on to view subtit...

YEARENDER-Motor racing-Same champions, new winners in strangest F1 season

Formula Ones pandemic-hit season was packed with novelty and surprises, even if Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes retained their titles in record style and by massive margins once racing returned.The strangest of campaigns crammed 17 races, inste...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020