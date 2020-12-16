Left Menu
Development News Edition

London stocks rise on recovery, Brexit hopes

The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index gained 1.2% and was on course to rise for a third straight session as the European Union's chief executive said there had been progress in Brexit talks and that the next few days would be critical. "Investors seem to think a Brexit deal is in the offing," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said, adding that markets were also cheering signs of progress in another round of U.S. fiscal stimulus.

Reuters | Updated: 16-12-2020 15:26 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 15:26 IST
London stocks rise on recovery, Brexit hopes

London-listed shares traded higher on Wednesday on hopes that massive global rollouts of COVID-19 vaccines would help put the economy back on its feet next year, while investors also held out hope for a Brexit trade deal.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 index jumped 1.1%, led by energy, financial and mining stocks, with the MSCI world index tracking overnight gains on Wall Street. The domestically focussed FTSE 250 index gained 1.2% and was on course to rise for a third straight session as the European Union's chief executive said there had been progress in Brexit talks and that the next few days would be critical.

"Investors seem to think a Brexit deal is in the offing," AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said, adding that markets were also cheering signs of progress in another round of U.S. fiscal stimulus. "Tangible progress on either of these fronts could help put markets on the front foot in the final trading days of 2020."

A slew of stimulus measures coupled with vaccine optimism has helped London's stock indexes recover from multi-year lows hit in March, but recent gains have been capped by fears around the near-term economic damage from coronavirus-linked shutdowns in business activity. Data on Wednesday showed the economy limped back to growth in December following November's four-week lockdown in England, although hospitality businesses still struggled with restrictions.

In company news, electricals retailer Dixons Carphone surged 13.0% to its highest in nearly 10 months after posting a big rise in first-half profit. "Dixons' sales of electricals have been so strong that, for once, it doesn't really matter that its mobile phone business continues to be horrific," Mould said.

Fashion retailer Superdry jumped 6.7% as it said interim Chief Executive Officer Julian Dunkerton would take the top job on a permanent basis.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Maha: 1 injured after truck hits 8 vehicles on highway in Pune

One person was injured after a truck hit around eight vehicles on Mumbai-Bengaluruhighway in Maharashtras Pune district on Wednesday, police said. Traffic was disrupted for some time on the highway after the accident took place near a bridg...

Saudi Arabia receives first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines - health minister

Saudi Arabia received its first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines on Wednesday morning and will begin distributing the shots in the next three days, the health minister said on Wednesday. Tawfiq al-Rabiah asked citizens and residents to registe...

Tata Medical Center Elevates Critical Care in Covid Times Partnering with CMS IT Services

Dedicated crisis response team and centralized Service Desk assists the medical frontline 247365 Bangalore, December 2020 Tata Medical Center, Kolkata TMC empowered its medical staff to provide 247 care to its patients through crisis situat...

KARAM Industries announces its foray into Healthcare Range in response to COVID-19

NEW DELHI, Dec. 16, 2020 PRNewswire -- In its commitment to fight the spread of COVID-19 by supporting the healthcare workers and consumers in India and worldwide, KARAM - Indias leading Personal Protective Equipment PPE manufacturing compa...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020