LeadSquared raises Rs 240 cr in funding round led by Gaja Capital

The company plans to utilise the funds for global expansions and continued product innovation in industries beyond education, financial services, healthcare and talent acquisition to match the level of growth in coming years.We have been successfully working with global resellers and partners and will focus further on international partner associations with the new funds, Patel said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:13 IST
LeadSquared, a Bengaluru-based sales automation SaaS platform, on Wednesday announced raising of around Rs 240 crore in the series-B funding round led by private equity firm Gaja Capital. Existing investors Stakeboat Capital and Jyoti Bansal have also participated in the round.

LeadSquared CEO Nilesh Patel said, ''The funding comes at the right time, and we feel fortunate that our vision to transform sales tech is shared by our investors. We want to take our solutions to newer markets and fuel our global plans into action now.'' He added that there has been a step change in interest from North America and Southeast Asia markets, as customers drive digital transformation in response to the pandemic outbreak. The company plans to utilise the funds for global expansions and continued product innovation in industries beyond education, financial services, healthcare and talent acquisition to match the level of growth in coming years.

''We have been successfully working with global resellers and partners and will focus further on international partner associations with the new funds,'' Patel said. Gaja Capital Managing Partner Gopal Jain said the Indian IT industry has matured from providing services to delivering software-as-a-service (SaaS) products to the world.

''LeadSquared's success across business segments in India and consistent global growth demonstrate the trust that its customers have placed in them. We look forward to working with the team to help them achieve their vision of reimagining high-velocity sales tech,'' Jain said. LeadSquared claims to have over 1,000 customers globally and continues to see 100 per cent revenue growth every year. BYJU'S, Acko, Amity University, OLX, Dunzo and Practo are some of the client of the company.

