Left Menu
Development News Edition

SBB renews effort to buy Entra with request for valuation reports

SBB pulled its 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.46 billion)offer last week after Entra said the value of its property portfolio had increased just over 8% since it reported its third quarter results in October. But SBB has now said it will evaluate the revised valuation if Entra provides it with the requested information. ($1 = 8.6609 Norwegian crowns)

Reuters | Stockholm | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:28 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:13 IST
SBB renews effort to buy Entra with request for valuation reports
Representative image

Swedish real estate firm SBB said on Wednesday it had asked Entra for "due diligence" information on certain assets, as it seeks to return to the negotiating table a week after withdrawing its bid for the Norwegian company. SBB pulled its 30 billion Norwegian crowns ($3.46 billion)offer last week after Entra said the value of its property portfolio had increased just over 8% since it reported its third quarter results in October.

But SBB has now said it will evaluate the revised valuation if Entra provides it with the requested information. "If received, SBB will evaluate this information with the objective of satisfying the due diligence condition of the Offer," SBB said in a statement, adding:

"SBB's findings in this due diligence exercise may provide grounds for an improvement to the terms of the Offer." The Swedish firm said it couldn't be sure Entra would allow it access to the information it was seeking and that renewed efforts to revive its offer came after Entra shareholders approached SBB in favour of the company's bid. ($1 = 8.6609 Norwegian crowns)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Orient Electric Eyes Smaller Towns & Rural Areas for Growth in Fans Business

Orient Electric Limited, part of the diversified USD 2.4 billion CK Birla Group, has expanded its fans range with new variants in line with the robust demand coming in from Tier-3 4 markets and rural parts of the country. The company has i...

Didn't want to be over the top: Kalidas Jayaram on playing transgender in 'Paava Kadhaigal'

Actor Kalidas Jayaram says he hasnt gone overboard with his performance as a transgender person in Netflixs Tamil anthology Paava Kadhaigal as he felt responsible towards the community. Paava Kadhaigal, loosely translated as Sin Stories, fe...

DJB, electricity dept employees to be included in frontline staff list for vaccination: Satyendar Jain

Employees of water board and electricity department of the Delhi government will be included in the category of frontline staff for COVID-19 vaccination, Health Minister Satyendar Jain said on Wednesday. Interacting with reporters, he said ...

What you need to know about the coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now Italys deaths head for wartime levelsAn adviser to Italys health ministry has called for restrictions to be drastically tightened to avoid a national tragedy after the national sta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020