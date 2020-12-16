Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel futures slide on tepid demandPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 16:19 IST
Nickel prices on Wednesday fell by 0.81 per cent to Rs 1,306.40 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market
On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 10.70, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 1,306.40 per kg with a business turnover of 2,480 lots
Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.