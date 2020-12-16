Nickel futures slide on tepid demand

Nickel prices on Wednesday fell by 0.81 per cent to Rs 1,306.40 per kg in futures trade after participants offloaded their positions amid weak demand in spot market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, nickel contracts for December delivery traded lower by Rs 10.70, or 0.81 per cent, to Rs 1,306.40 per kg with a business turnover of 2,480 lots

Analysts said subdued demand in spot market mainly led to the fall in nickel futures prices.