Silver futures jump on spot demand

Silver prices on Wednesday rose by Rs 646 to Rs 65,499 per kg in futures trade as participants widened their bets on a firm spot demand. On the Multi Commodity Exchange, silver contracts for March delivery gained Rs 646, or 1 per cent, to Rs 65,499 per kg in 13,991 lots.

Analysts said the rise in silver prices was mostly due to fresh positions built up by participants on a positive domestic trend. In the international market, silver was trading 1.22 per cent higher at USD 24.95 per ounce in New York.