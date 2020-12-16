Two killed, one injured as car collides with truck

Two persons were killed and one injured when their car collided with a truck in Bihar's Gopalganj district on Wednesday, police said. The incident took place on NH 28 near Sirsiya village under Kuchaikot police station when the car which was on its way to Gorakhpur collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction, Kuchaikot police station SHO Ashok Kumar said.

The trio was rushed to Sadar hospital at Gopalganj where doctors declared two persons brought dead while one was referred to Gorakhpur for better treatment after administering first aid, the SHO said. The deceased have been identified as Sohrab Khan and Shahrukh Khan, both aged around 22-23 while the injured has been identified as Kritika Kumari, a resident of Chhindwara district of Madhya Pradesh, the SHO said, adding that family members of the deceased and injured have been informed about the incident.