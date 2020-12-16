Lt Guv reviews progress of work on 36 new helipads in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur has reviewed the progress of work on new helipads which are under construction in 36 remote locations in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. This is the biggest helipad project to have ever been undertaken in Ladakh and would be completed before April next year, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Governor Mathur recently chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Civil Aviation Department Ladakh. Commissioner Secretary, Civil Aviation, Ladakh Rigzin Sampheal informed the meeting that after the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Department on the direction of the Lt Governor undertook the construction of 36 new helipads to connect remote locations of Leh and Kargil districts.

The helipads in Leh district are being constructed at Demjok, Anlay, Kharnak, Korzok,Chumur, Tangtse, Chuchul, Shayok, Skympata, Dipling, Neryaks, Kanji, Markha, Panamik,Waris, Largyab, Agyam, Diskit and Sumor. Similarly, the helipads in Kargil district are being constructed at Kurbathang, Batalik, Sapi, Barsoo, Cheycheysna, Shephard Nala (Parkachik), Rangdum, Tangole, Padum, Longnak, Zangla, Tongri, Drass, Minamarag, Chiktan HQ, Namkila and Hinaskote, Sampheal said.

He said the helipads would not only connect the 36 remote locations of Ladakh to the district headquarters but also help in bringing them on the tourism map during winters..