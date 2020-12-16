Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lt Guv reviews progress of work on 36 new helipads in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur has reviewed the progress of work on new helipads which are under construction in 36 remote locations in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said on Wednesday.

PTI | Kargil | Updated: 16-12-2020 19:27 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 19:27 IST
Lt Guv reviews progress of work on 36 new helipads in Ladakh

Ladakh Lt Governor R K Mathur has reviewed the progress of work on new helipads which are under construction in 36 remote locations in the Union Territory, an official spokesman said on Wednesday. This is the biggest helipad project to have ever been undertaken in Ladakh and would be completed before April next year, the spokesman said.

He said Lt Governor Mathur recently chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Civil Aviation Department Ladakh. Commissioner Secretary, Civil Aviation, Ladakh Rigzin Sampheal informed the meeting that after the formation of the Union Territory of Ladakh, the Department on the direction of the Lt Governor undertook the construction of 36 new helipads to connect remote locations of Leh and Kargil districts.

The helipads in Leh district are being constructed at Demjok, Anlay, Kharnak, Korzok,Chumur, Tangtse, Chuchul, Shayok, Skympata, Dipling, Neryaks, Kanji, Markha, Panamik,Waris, Largyab, Agyam, Diskit and Sumor. Similarly, the helipads in Kargil district are being constructed at Kurbathang, Batalik, Sapi, Barsoo, Cheycheysna, Shephard Nala (Parkachik), Rangdum, Tangole, Padum, Longnak, Zangla, Tongri, Drass, Minamarag, Chiktan HQ, Namkila and Hinaskote, Sampheal said.

He said the helipads would not only connect the 36 remote locations of Ladakh to the district headquarters but also help in bringing them on the tourism map during winters..

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Google adds new drill-down view in Meet Quality Tool

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Muzaffarnagar: Court awards varying jail terms to four for sexually assaulting minor girl

A special POCSO court here awarded varying jail terms to four men for sexually assaulting and beating a 15-year-old girl after barging into her house in Shamli district in 2017. Justice Sanjiv Kumar Tiwari awarded four years imprisonment to...

DDC joins hands with data analytics organisation for effective formulation of policies

Delhi governments think tank DDC on Wednesday entered into a partnership with a global advisory and data analytics organisation to support the use of data and evidence in the effective formulation and implementation of policies related to t...

Netherlands hits new daily COVID-19 infection record as lockdown imposed

The number of coronavirus infections in the Netherlands jumped by more than 11,000 in 24 hours, hitting a new record, data released by the National Institute for Public Health RIVM on Wednesday showed.The steep increase came just a day afte...

Akshay Kumar, Twinkle Khanna set couple goals in matching off-shoulder outfits

Celebrity couple Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna were on Wednesday seen setting major couple goals with their matching off-shoulder outfits. The Mrs Funnybones shared the love-soaked monochrome picture of herself with her superstar husband ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020