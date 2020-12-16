Bain Capital-International Cargo Terminals and Infra deal gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Bain Capital Group's acquisition of shareholding in International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure under the green channel route. This is the 20th green channel filing, the regulator said in a tweet.

The green channel concept, which was recommended by a high-level panel that reviewed competition law, allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of certain categories of mergers and acquisitions. Green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties or related parties. In a tweet on Wednesday, the regulator said the ''Commission received Green Channel combination pertaining to acquisition of shareholding in International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure by Bain Capital Group.'' PTI SRS MR MR