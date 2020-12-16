Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bain Capital-International Cargo Terminals and Infra deal gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India CCI has approved Bain Capital Groups acquisition of shareholding in International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure under the green channel route. Green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties or related parties.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:09 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:09 IST
Bain Capital-International Cargo Terminals and Infra deal gets CCI nod

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Bain Capital Group's acquisition of shareholding in International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure under the green channel route. This is the 20th green channel filing, the regulator said in a tweet.

The green channel concept, which was recommended by a high-level panel that reviewed competition law, allows for an automatic system for speedy approval of certain categories of mergers and acquisitions. Green channel approvals can be availed in combinations where there are no horizontal overlaps, no existing or potential vertical relationships and no complementary business activities between the combining parties or related parties. In a tweet on Wednesday, the regulator said the ''Commission received Green Channel combination pertaining to acquisition of shareholding in International Cargo Terminals and Infrastructure by Bain Capital Group.'' PTI SRS MR MR

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

India's 'invisible' women hope for recognition at farmers protests

Legions of women have trekked to Indias capital to join massive protests against agricultural reforms, hoping not only to protect their livelihoods but also win visibility as farmers.About 75 of rural women in India who work full-time are ...

DRI seizes 1863.630 kg ganja worth Rs 2.95 crore; 2 persons held

The Directorate of RevenueIntelligence DRI has seized 1863.630 kg of ganja worth Rs2.95 crore from a truck and arrested two persons in Patnadistrict, an official said on WednesdayActing on specific information, a DRI team on Tuesdayintercep...

Czechs book up rapid-result COVID tests before Christmas reunions

Czechs on Wednesday scrambled to book free rapid-result COVID-19 tests, offered by the government to slow rising cases and give families a chance to meet at Christmas with less chance of passing on the virus. The scheme, using antigen tests...

French court finds accomplices to Charlie Hebdo attackers guilty

A French court found guilty on Wednesday 14 accomplices of the French Islamist militants behind the January 2015 attacks on the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine and a Jewish supermarket in Paris. Among the 14 was Hayat Boumeddiene, former p...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020