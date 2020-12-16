Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shackleton expedition artifacts to be donated to UK museums

A sledge and flag used in one of explorer Ernest Shackletons famed expeditions to the South Pole have been bought by a British government-funded body to keep the treasured artefacts in the UK.

PTI | London | Updated: 16-12-2020 20:57 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 20:57 IST
Shackleton expedition artifacts to be donated to UK museums

A sledge and flag used in one of explorer Ernest Shackleton's famed expeditions to the South Pole have been bought by a British government-funded body to keep the treasured artefacts in the UK. The National Heritage Memorial Fund, a government-funded body, said Wednesday it paid 204,000 pounds (USD 274,000) to help purchase the two items, used in the first of three British Antarctic expeditions led by Shackleton in the early 1900s. The artifacts will be donated to two English museums.

Earlier this year, British authorities slapped a temporary export ban on the artefacts. The expedition was named Nimrod after the ship, which came within less than 100 miles of the South Pole for the first time in 1909. But before reaching their target, the explorers were forced to turn back, having stretched their rations to the limit.

Despite ultimately ending in failure, the expedition is considered the greatest advance to the pole in history, and set the stage for Norwegian explorer Roald Amundsen's successful trek just two years later. The eleven-foot wooden sledge was one of four used to haul supplies and equipment across the Antarctic tundra. The flag, which features a red unicorn head and golden anchor, appears in many grainy photographs from the journey.

“Very little from the expedition survives,” said Jeremy Michell, senior curator at the National Maritime Museum in London's Greenwich. ”In our Polar gallery that we've got, we have one item which is a rather uninspiring lamp racket from Nimrod. And you can't really tell the same dynamic stories that you can when you've got a sledge.'' Shackleton never reached the South Pole and died of a heart attack in 1922 off South Georgia, a British overseas territory, during a fourth Antarctic expedition. The sledge and flag were owned by Eric Marshall, a surgeon and polar explorer who accompanied Shackleton on Nimrod's “sledge march” to the South Pole.

Marshall brought the items back to Britain and in the 1950s donated them to his former school. Eilish McGuinness, executive director of the National Heritage Memorial, said the body has paused a lot of normal funding during the coronavirus pandemic, but it is still open to “urgent and special things'' at risk of loss.

“The general agreement throughout was that it was so important that we really had to help save it and keep these precious items in the UK,'' she said. The National Heritage Memorial Fund said the sledge will be donated to London's Thames-side National Maritime Museum, a d the flag to Cambridge's Scott Polar Research Institute.

“People will see that sledge and they'll be able to kind of imagine the stories and really get close to those incredible items,'' McGuinness said.(AP) RUP.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 999: Ace tries to kill Kaido, Luffy's alliance with Kaido

Russia flies first new post-Soviet passenger airliner with domestic engines

I dare BJP to change national anthem: Mamata Banerjee on MP Subramanian Swamy's letter to PM in this regard.

Black Clover Chapter 276: Nacht vs Zenon, fights in Space Kingdom to continue

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jharkhand police officer held for raping woman on pretext of marriage

A police officer of Jharkhands Giridih district was arrested on Wednesday on the charge of raping a woman on the pretext of marrying her, an official said. A woman of Ranchi accused the officer in-charge of Deori police station that he sexu...

Malaysia reports 1,295 new COVID-19 cases, 7 new deaths

Kuala Lumpur Malaysia, December 16 ANIXinhua Malaysia reported 1,295 new COVID-19 infections, the health ministry said on Wednesday, bringing the national total to 87,913. Health Ministry Director-General Noor Hisham Abdullah said in a pres...

Russian FM dismisses media reports about Navalny poisoning

Russias top diplomat on Wednesday brushed off media reports that there had been several attempts to poison Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny and that Russian security forces might have orchestrated and carried out the poisoning. Foreign Ministe...

J&K records over 57 percent polling in 7th phase of DDC elections

Amid extreme cold wave conditions, Jammu and Kashmir recorded 57.22 percent polling in the seventh phase of the district development council DDC elections held across the Union territory on Wednesday, officials said. While Poonch district o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020