Denmark to close shops and shopping malls during Christmas, Ekstra Bladet newspaper reports

Denmark to close shops and shopping malls during Christmas, Ekstra Bladet newspaper reportsReuters | Copenhagen | Updated: 16-12-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 16-12-2020 21:24 IST
Denmark's government will order shopping malls to close starting Thursday and other shops to close starting Dec. 25 to prevent further spread of COVID-19, newspaper Ekstra Bladet reported on Wednesday citing unnamed sources.
Supermarkets and other food retail shops would remain open, it said.
The government has scheduled a news conference at 1700 GMT on Wednesday to announce new lockdown measures.