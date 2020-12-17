Left Menu
Vietnam says regrets U.S. decision to sanction firm over Iran-related trade

Reuters | Hanoi | Updated: 17-12-2020 14:44 IST
Vietnam's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Thursday it regretted a U.S. decision to sanction a Vietnamese company relating to the transport of petroleum products from Iran.

"Trade relations between Vietnam and Iran are transparent and lawful," Foreign Ministry spokesperson Le Thi Thu Hang told a daily press briefing.

Hang said Vietnam fully observed United Nations resolutions and handled any violations accordingly.

