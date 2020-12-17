Left Menu
Development News Edition

Manappuram Finance board okays Rs 400-cr fund raise via bonds

Manappuram Finance on Thursday said it has approved raising Rs 400 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-12-2020 15:05 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 15:05 IST
Manappuram Finance board okays Rs 400-cr fund raise via bonds

Manappuram Finance on Thursday said it has approved raising Rs 400 crore by issuing bonds on private placement basis. The Financial Resources and Management Committee of the board of directors of the company at its meeting held on December 17 approved issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs), Manappuram Finance said in a regulatory filing.

The secured, rated, listed and redeemable NCDs are for an amount of Rs 100 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to Rs 300 crore, aggregating to Rs 400 crore on a private placement route. Shares of Manappuram Finance were trading 0.63 per cent higher at Rs 174.85 apiece on the BSE on Thursday.

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Gold rises Rs 194, silver zooms Rs 1,184

Gold prices rose Rs 194 to Rs 49,455 per 10 gram in the national capital on Thursday, tracking firm overseas trend, according to HDFC Securities. In the previous trade, the precious metal had closed at Rs 49,261 per 10 gram.Silver prices al...

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders closed: Delhi traffic police

Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders will remain closed due to the farmers protests, Delhi Traffic Police said on Thursday. The tweet read, Singhu, Auchandi, Piau Maniyari, Sabholi and Mangesh borders are closed.Delh...

Sensex jumps 223.88 pts to end at fresh peak of 46,890.34; Nifty rises 58 pts to record 13,740.70.

Sensex jumps 223.88 pts to end at fresh peak of 46,890.34 Nifty rises 58 pts to record 13,740.70....

COVID-19 vaccinations to start across EU from Dec. 27 - German health minister

All European Union member states plan to start vaccinations against COVID-19 from Dec. 27, German health minister Jens Spahn said on Thursday.In Germany we will start, if the approval comes as planned, on Dec. 27. The other countries in the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020