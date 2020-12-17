APEDA provides platform to ship consignment from Varanasi region

Left Menu
During the day, Chairman APEDA visited the centre for perishable complex in Raja ka Talab and discussed the plan for upgradation of the facility as Packhouse for recognition by APEDA.

During the day, Chairman APEDA visited the centre for perishable complex in Raja ka Talab and discussed the plan for upgradation of the facility as Packhouse for recognition by APEDA. Image Credit: Twitter(@APEDADOC)

Chandauli, Uttar Pradesh is popularly known as the Bowl of Rice "Dhaan Ka Katora of Uttar Pradesh" for non-basmati rice because of fertile lands of the Gangetic Plains.

Considering the potential of rice export from Varanasi region, APEDA coordinated with leading exporters of India and provided a platform to ship the consignment from Varanasi region. A flag-off ceremony of regional rice consignment was organised on 16th December 2020 at SandahaHarhua Ring Road intersecting point Sindhora Road Under Pass, Varanasi. The consignment of 520 MT of regional rice was flagged-off by Dr M Angamuthu, Chairman APEDA, Shri Deepak Agrawal, Divisional Commissioner Varanasi. The program was joined by Dr Sudhanshu, Secretary APEDA, Dr C.B. Singh AGM APEDA, Joint Director, Agriculture, Varanasi and other officials from State Horticulture and Agriculture Department, Department of Agri Marketing and Agri foreign trade.

Addressing on the occasion, Chairman APEDA said that considering the potential of increasing exports of rice from Varanasi region, APEDA will prepare a perspective Action Plan for increasing export of Rice from Varanasi Region to enable all concerned stakeholders for taking necessary action in a time-bound manner for achieving the target.

The Divisional Commissioner Varanasi stated that the efforts would be made in association with State Government on the identification of production area, creation of a platform to consolidate farmers, FPOs, Exporters, Associations and other stakeholders for promotion of regional Rice from Varanasi division.

The consignment was exported by M/s Sukhbir Agro Energy Limited. As informed the company is shipping 520 MT for the first-time form Varanasi to Qatar.

A review meeting was Co-Chaired by Commissioner, Varanasi and Chairman, APEDA, which was joined by all concerned agencies. The progress of the project was reviewed and directions were given to all concerned agencies to carry out activities as per the action plan in a time-bound manner.

During the day, Chairman APEDA visited the centre for perishable complex in Raja ka Talab and discussed the plan for upgradation of the facility as Packhouse for recognition by APEDA. Further, a visit was organised to International rice research institute, Varanasi. Chairman, APEDA discussed the initiatives required for profiling of non-basmati rice varieties and developing the value-added products of rice. He also advised IRRI to get the food testing lab NABL accredited at the earliest for recognition by APEDA, so that the sample food products are tested for exports in Varanasi itself rather sending to other places for testing.

Later a visit was organised to Riverport Varanasi. Commissioner, Varanasi and Chairman, APEDA reviewed the status for planning shipments from the port to Kolkata for onward shipment to Bangladesh and South-East Asian countries. Chairman, APEDA stated that all efforts would be made to initiate a few shipments from the river port after the final technical viability for sending is ascertained by the river port authority.

(With Inputs from PIB)

