Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rapid digital switch puts WPP on path to recovery

The world's biggest advertising company WPP expects its net sales to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels earlier than previously forecast thanks to the rapid global corporate switch to e-commerce and digital services. The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies was hit hard this year when firms slashed spending to conserve cash but WPP said it had now achieved an industry-leading new business performance by helping clients build e-commerce operations.

Reuters | Updated: 17-12-2020 16:25 IST | Created: 17-12-2020 16:00 IST
Rapid digital switch puts WPP on path to recovery
Representative Picture Image Credit: Pixabay

The world's biggest advertising company WPP expects its net sales to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels earlier than previously forecast thanks to the rapid global corporate switch to e-commerce and digital services.

The owner of the Ogilvy, Grey and GroupM agencies was hit hard this year when firms slashed spending to conserve cash but WPP said it had now achieved an industry-leading new business performance by helping clients build e-commerce operations. WPP said on Thursday it expected its key measurement of underlying net sales to drop 8.4% in 2020 before rising by a mid single digit percentage next year and reaching pre-pandemic levels in 2022. It then expects annual growth of 3% to 4%.

Chief Executive Mark Read said the business had proved more resilient than many had expected and a strategy set out two years ago to offer clients a combination of digital expertise with data and creativity had proved invaluable during 2020. "COVID has accelerated many of the trends," he told Reuters. "The shift to digital media, the explosion of e-commerce, the importance of purpose and reputation: the fundamentals of our strategy haven't changed but COVID forced us to accelerate it."

Analysts welcomed the statement as proof that WPP could navigate the recovery, noting that many of the financial forecasts were ahead of expectations, though they said the group now had to execute its plan properly. By mid March, WPP shares had slumped almost 60% from the end of 2019 but they have recovered steadily and were 3.6% higher on Thursday, trimming losses for the year so far to 24%.

WPP's agencies worked with brands such as L'Oreal, Ford and British retailer The Works to switch their marketing and sales platforms online rapidly as the virus forced the closure of shops. It now plans to expand its presence in the faster-growing digital and e-commerce sector by investing more, hiring new staff and making targeted acquisitions, funded by gross annual cost savings of 600 million pounds ($815 million) by 2025.

The company built by Martin Sorrell also vowed to reinstate its share buyback programme in 2021 and pay a progressive dividend. CEO Read said sectors that had been floored by the pandemic, such as airlines and cruise liners, were starting to prepare for a recovery next year though momentum could change day to day.

Hopes in recent weeks of a return to some normality have been driven by the launch of a vaccine but surging COVID-19 cases across Europe in the last week alone have since cast a shadow over the short-term outlook. ($1 = 0.7365 pounds)

TRENDING

Is Suki Waterhouse expecting Robert Pattinson’s baby? Reality unravelled

Marie Popelin: Google honors Belgian educator, feminist icon on 174th birthday

Twitter to leverage AWS cloud infrastructure to scale real-time service

You can now control Google Meet Quick access from event in Calendar

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Turbulence surrounding tobacco control in Ghana

... ...

Videos

Latest News

HC issues notice to Centre on medical aspirant's plea over admission under disability category

The Delhi High Court on Thursday issued notice to the central government and others on a medical aspirants plea challenging a certificate barring her from taking admission in medical courses under the disability category. A division bench o...

Marking of 2020 NSC exams to get underway on 4 Jan 2021

Marking of the 2020 National Senior Certificate NSC exams will get underway on 4 January 2021.The nationwide exams concluded on 15 December 2020.Marking will commence in earnest on 4 January 2021. On 12 February 2021, the DBE will present ...

KZN MEC Khoza hands over food vouchers to Ixopo residents

Christmas has come early for needy residents in Ixopo, as KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza handed over food vouchers to the community.The department hosted the Khumbulekhaya Outreach Programme on Wednesday, where Khoza ...

Macron tests positive for COVID-19, forcing leaders to self isolate

French President Emmanuel Macron has tested positive for coronavirus, his office said on Thursday, sparking a track and trace effort targeting EU leaders and senior officials who met him in recent days. The President of the Republic has bee...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020