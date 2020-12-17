Left Menu
GSK Consumer forays into nasal wash segment

GSK Consumer Healthcare on Thursday said it has forayed into the nasal wash segment in the country with the launch of Otrivin Breathe Clean. A saline wash with the moisturising benefit of natural glycerin, the product comes with strong safety cues and is recommended for daily usage, the company said in a statement. Saline nasal washing as a practice has been backed by experts globally and has been used for its benefits in resolution of respiratory disorders, it added.

"Otrivin continues to be the leading nasal decongestant in India as well as globally. As the air quality degrades with each passing day, cleansing the nasal cavity by washing away the excess mucus or the allergen particles such as dust or pollen is an immediate need,'' GSK Consumer Healthcare OTC & Expert Marketing ISC Area Marketing Lead Vijay Sharma said. With the science and trust held by Otrivin over all these years, the company aims to address the current situation by launching Breathe Clean, a clinically verified saline formulation, he added.

''We are confident that consumers with nasal congestion will adopt nasal washes into their daily routine as an extremely easy way of maintaining nasal hygiene,'' Sharma said. Otrivin is distributed widely across the country and continues to be the leading player in the nasal decongestant market in India.

The product comes in in an aerosol spray format, which can be used by anyone above 2 years of age. Otrivin Breathe Clean is available in a 100 ml pack priced at Rs 335 across leading e-commerce and chemist stores pan-India.

