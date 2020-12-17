OTT leaders excited about D2C opportunity as consumers go digital

New Delhi [India], December 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): The first edition of OTT & Telco Platform Forum successfully concluded virtually. Participated by Industry Leaders - Limelight Networks, Xilinx Inc, Tata Tele Business Services - the forum witnessed the presence of CEOs, CIO's, COO's, CTO's Heads of Innovation and Technology, IT Directors, Developers, OEMs and startups across key industries such as Broadband Service Providers, OTT Platform, Telecom Operators, Technology Provider and Entertainment production houses along with investors and VCs sharing their unparalleled industry knowledge and real-time experiences in realizing OTT trends & Telco's high speed Internet Role in making faster content delivery and video streaming. Event witnessed there is an unprecedented boom in the OTT Market across the globe due to the pandemic situation. From just two OTT platform providers in 2012 to about 40 players now, the OTT revolution has come a long way in India. The availability of affordable data has created an alternate medium where consumers, can tap into any content, any time, at any place on a device of their choice as per their convenience.

The key speakers at the event included Mr. Guruprasad M Parthasarathy, Strategic Market Development, Data Center Group, Xilinx Inc; Rakesh Kumar, CTO Broadband, Airtel, Dilip Krishnaswamy, Vice President New Tech R&D, JIO Platforms, Reliance JIO; Yugal Kishore Sharma, CEO, One OTT Intertainment; Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media; Raman Kalra, Partner & Head, Media & Entertainment, PwC India; Manpreet Bumrah, Sr VP - Distribution & Alliances, EROS NOWMs; Kranti Gada, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment; Abhishek Gupta, CIO, Dish TV; Ashwin Rao, Country Director, Limelight Networks India and Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, TechARC. The speed and ubiquity of 5G is going to drive a proliferation of new and innovative OTT services," said Guruprasad MP, Strategic Market Development, Video at Xilinx, Inc. "Coupling 5G with scalable ultra-low-latency video architectures sets the stage for an explosion of interactive live video streaming applications. We are excited to be at the forefront of enabling a next wave of video experiences that can deliver both compelling and immersive entertainment and new applications that can improve the quality of our day to day lives."

Sharing his insights at the event Ashwin Rao, Country Director, Limelight Networks India, said, "Online video has become an essential resource for information, entertainment, education and communication. Limelight Networks is at the center of making sure people across India and the world not only have access to OTT content, but that they have the best possible online experiences. The OTT & Telco Platforms Innovation Forum was a great place for the industry to learn the latest information and about innovations to help them maximize this opportunity now and well into the future." Siddhartha Roy, COO, Hungama Digital Media, said, "The digital entertainment industry in India is at an interesting juncture and collaborations between OTT platforms and telcos will only stimulate the growth further. Events like OTT & Telco Platforms Innovation Forum are a great way to connect with everyone from the industry, exchange ideas and create a dialogue to boost development of the sector. We are glad to have been a part of it and would like to commend Konnect Worldwide for the taking the initiative."

Speaking at event Kranti Gada, COO, Shemaroo Entertainment, said, "It is always a pleasure to represent Shemaroo at prestigious events and it was a fun experience to be associated with Konnect for this forward-looking discussion on OTT and Telco partnerships. I commend their efforts to bring together the industry stalwarts to discuss industry challenges, potential solutions and felicitate knowledge exchange. It was encouraging to see the level of enthusiasm and participation by all my industry colleagues and hear their thoughts on the ever-evolving M&E ecosystem." Speaking about the event Faisal Kawoosa, Founder & Chief Analyst, TechARC, said, "D2C is a billion dollar opportunity for the entire digital value chain, and video will play a pivotal role in making this connect immersive. It's time to collaborate for the OTT and Telco ecosystems to work for this opportunity and this virtual summit has set the context for that."

Aman Khanna, Founder & Director, said, "We are delighted to present India's first & only virtual conference on OTT & Telco Platform. This is an ideal virtual platform to bring the key influencers and decision makers on a single platform. This event brought together Leaders from OTT, Entertainment, ISP & Telco Industry under one roof. Witnessed by 200 plus attendees from OTT & Telco Sector, this event has discussed new trends & opportunities in making India a Digital Country with new innovations & Technology advancement. We thank our partners and speakers in making an event a great success. We look forward for many such engagements in future with larger industry participation." This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)